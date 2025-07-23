Glenstar Minerals Reports Promising Assay Results at Wildhorse Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glenstar Ventures Inc. ( (TSE:GSTR) ) has shared an update.

Glenstar Minerals Inc. has announced promising assay results from its Wildhorse Project in Nevada, revealing significant copper, silver, bismuth, and tungsten mineralization. These findings suggest the presence of a mineralized porphyry intrusive at depth, enhancing the property’s potential for diverse mineralization styles. The company plans to intensify exploration efforts in the central zone to better understand the geological and mineralization patterns, which could significantly impact its industry positioning and stakeholder interests.

Glenstar Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of valuable minerals such as copper, silver, bismuth, and tungsten, with a market focus on expanding its mineral resource base through exploration activities.

