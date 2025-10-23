Glenstar Minerals Launches UAV Magnetic Survey at Wildhorse Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Glenstar Ventures Inc. ( (TSE:GSTR) ) is now available.

Glenstar Minerals Inc. has initiated a UAV magnetic survey at its Wildhorse Project in Mineral County, Nevada, to enhance its exploration efforts. The survey aims to identify potential copper-gold porphyry systems, leveraging the area’s geological setting, which includes high-grade copper and gold outcroppings. This initiative is part of Glenstar’s broader strategy to explore and develop mineral-rich properties, potentially leading to significant economic opportunities in the region.

Glenstar Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on polymetallic minerals, which are critical for manufacturing sophisticated electronics and vital energy technologies. The company aims to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties globally. Glenstar’s shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the Over-the-Counter market in the United States.

