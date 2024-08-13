Glennon Small Companies Sees Mixed Performance

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (AU:GC1) has released an update.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd reported a modest portfolio return of 0.82% in July 2024, underperforming against the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index’s 3.49%. Key contributors to this performance included Zip Co with a 20.46% increase, while notable detractors such as Metgasco fell by 40%. The company anticipates mixed financial results in the upcoming reporting season, citing resilience in online sales but acknowledging challenges due to high living and labor costs.

For further insights into AU:GC1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.