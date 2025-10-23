Glencore Advances Share Buyback with UBS Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Glencore ( (GB:GLEN) ) has provided an update.

Glencore plc has announced the purchase of 10.8 million of its own shares from UBS AG as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The transaction, which was conducted off-market, is part of a strategy to reduce the number of shares in issue and is expected to be completed by February 2026. This move is aligned with Glencore’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GLEN) stock is a Hold with a £376.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Glencore stock, see the GB:GLEN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GLEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GLEN is a Neutral.

Glencore’s stock score is driven by a positive earnings call outlook and strong technical indicators, despite mixed financial performance and valuation concerns. The company’s focus on cost savings and shareholder returns supports a moderately positive view, but profitability and cash flow challenges remain significant risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GLEN stock, click here.

More about Glencore

Glencore plc is a leading multinational commodity trading and mining company. It operates in the natural resources sector, focusing on the production and marketing of metals, minerals, energy products, and agricultural commodities. Glencore is a significant player in the global market, with operations spanning over 35 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 45,009,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £40.59B

For an in-depth examination of GLEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue