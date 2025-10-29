Glaukos Reports Record Q3 2025 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Glaukos ( (GKOS) ) has provided an announcement.

In its third quarter of 2025, Glaukos reported record net sales of $133.5 million, marking a 38% increase year-over-year. The company raised its 2025 net sales guidance and introduced preliminary 2026 guidance, reflecting strong business momentum and strategic execution. Despite a net loss, the company showed improved financial performance compared to the previous year, with increased sales, gross margins, and reduced operating losses.

The most recent analyst rating on (GKOS) stock is a Buy with a $120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Glaukos stock, see the GKOS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GKOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GKOS is a Neutral.

Glaukos’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its strong revenue growth and strategic advancements, as highlighted in the earnings call. However, significant challenges in profitability, cash flow management, and a bearish technical outlook weigh heavily on the score. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further contribute to a lower valuation score.

To see Spark’s full report on GKOS stock, click here.

More about Glaukos

Glaukos is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company that focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) and markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy for keratoconus.

Average Trading Volume: 1,035,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.46B

Learn more about GKOS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue