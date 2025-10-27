Glaukos Corp.’s iDose TR Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Ophthalmic Treatment

Glaukos Corp. ((GKOS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Glaukos Corp. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Safety and Efficacy of iDose® TR With Cataract Surgery vs. Cataract Surgery Alone.’ This study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of the iDose TR, a travoprost intracameral implant, when used alongside cataract surgery. The trial’s significance lies in its potential to offer a new treatment option for patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension undergoing cataract surgery.

The intervention being tested is the iDose TR, a combination product designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients. It is compared against a sham procedure performed alongside cataract surgery to evaluate its efficacy.

The study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel-group design. It employs double masking, meaning both participants and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 1, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on February 22, 2025, indicating the study is actively recruiting participants.

This study could significantly impact Glaukos Corp.’s market position by potentially enhancing its product portfolio and increasing investor confidence. The successful development of iDose TR may also influence the competitive landscape in the ophthalmic treatment industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

