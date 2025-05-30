GlassBridge Sells Assets for $18.8 Million Cash

Confident Investing Starts Here:
- Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions
- Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter
GlassBridge Enterprises ( (GLAE) ) just unveiled an announcement.
GlassBridge Enterprises, through its subsidiary GB HRP, LLC, had previously committed to purchasing $100 million in home equity interest option assets from Point Digital Finance, Inc. On May 23, 2025, GB sold some of these assets in a securitization transaction, receiving approximately $18.8 million in cash proceeds after expenses and investments.
More about GlassBridge Enterprises
Average Trading Volume: 18
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $625K
Learn more about GLAE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles:
Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.Report an Issue