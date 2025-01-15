Glass Lewis Advises Against Removing Mahmud Kamani from Boohoo’s Board

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

boohoo group Plc ( (GB:BOO) ) has issued an announcement.

Boohoo group plc faces a recommendation from independent proxy adviser Glass Lewis for shareholders to vote against a resolution to remove Mahmud Kamani as a director at the upcoming General Meeting. Glass Lewis acknowledges the company’s recent strategic actions, including a business review and leadership changes, which they believe will retain Kamani’s expertise while empowering new leadership to enhance performance. The recommendation aligns with the company’s Independent Committee and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., indicating significant support for the current leadership strategy.

More about boohoo group Plc

Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo group plc is a leading player in the fashion eCommerce market, known for its fashion-forward, inclusive, and innovative approach. The company operates multiple brands including boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Karen Millen, and Debenhams, targeting global customers with a primary focus on the UK and US markets. Boohoo emphasizes sustainable, profitable growth through technology and automation, transforming Debenhams into a digital marketplace since its acquisition in 2021.

YTD Price Performance: -11.88%

Average Trading Volume: 5,952,136

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £399.7M

