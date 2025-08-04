Glass House Brands Overhauls Labor Practices Following Federal Raid

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Glass House Brands ( ($TSE:GLAS.A.U) ) has issued an update.

Glass House Brands faced significant challenges following a federal raid on two of its farms by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which resulted in the detention of 360 individuals for immigration violations, including nine of the company’s employees. In response, the company has terminated its relationships with previous Farm Labor Contractors, revised its compliance processes, and hired compliance consultants to ensure best practices in employment eligibility and labor standards.

More about Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc. is a rapidly growing, vertically-integrated cannabis company in the U.S., focusing on the production and distribution of cannabis products.

