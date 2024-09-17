Glanbia Advances Share Buyback with Recent Cancellation

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia plc, a global nutrition group, has announced the cancellation of 36,000 Ordinary Shares purchased on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the aim to repurchase up to €50 million worth of shares by December 19, 2024. The shares were bought through its broker J&E Davy at prices ranging from €16.08 to €16.23, with a volume weighted average price of €16.1738. Following the transaction, the total number of outstanding Ordinary Shares in Glanbia will be 261,044,802.

