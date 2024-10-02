Glanbia Advances Share Buyback Program

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia PLC, a global nutrition company, has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 57,250 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a larger €50 million share buyback program set to conclude by December 19, 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from €15.44 to €15.85, with a volume-weighted average price of €15.6293. Following this transaction, the company’s total issued share count stands at 260,599,113.

