Glanbia Advances Share Buyback Program

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia plc, a leader in nutrition, has recently executed a buyback of 36,329 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, with prices ranging from €15.77 to €15.93 per share and an average price of €15.8510. This move is part of a broader share repurchase program announced on August 14, 2024, which aims to buy back up to €50 million worth of shares by December 19, 2024. As a result of the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue post-cancellation stands at 260,860,973.

For further insights into GLAPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.