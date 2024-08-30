Glanbia Advances Share Buyback Program

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia plc, a leader in nutrition, has announced the cancellation of 5,900 of its ordinary shares following a recent buyback transaction on Euronext Dublin, as part of a larger €50 million buyback program set to continue until December 2024. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from €15.8200 to €15.9000, with a volume-weighted average price of €15.8667. This cancellation will leave Glanbia with a total of 261,380,937 ordinary shares remaining in issue.

