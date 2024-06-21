Glanbia Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Glanbia (GLAPF) has released an update.

Glanbia PLC, a leading nutrition company, bought back 20,000 of its ordinary shares on June 20, 2024, for cancellation, with prices ranging from €18.83 to €18.99 per share, averaging at €18.94. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program, aiming to buy back shares worth up to €50 million by December 19, 2024, demonstrating the company’s proactive strategy in enhancing shareholder value.

