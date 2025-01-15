Glanbia Advances €50 Million Share Buy-Back Program

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ) has issued an announcement.
Glanbia plc announced the purchase of 40,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This initiative, aimed to repurchase shares up to €50 million by June 2025, is intended to enhance the company’s market position and shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.
More about Glanbia
Glanbia plc is a company in the nutrition industry, known for its focus on better nutrition products. The company operates in international markets, providing nutritional solutions and services.
YTD Price Performance: -3.95%
Average Trading Volume: 814
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $3.55B
Find detailed analytics on GLAPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.