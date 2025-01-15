Glanbia Advances €50 Million Share Buy-Back Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ) has issued an announcement.

Glanbia plc announced the purchase of 40,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This initiative, aimed to repurchase shares up to €50 million by June 2025, is intended to enhance the company’s market position and shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Glanbia

Glanbia plc is a company in the nutrition industry, known for its focus on better nutrition products. The company operates in international markets, providing nutritional solutions and services.

YTD Price Performance: -3.95%

Average Trading Volume: 814

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.55B

