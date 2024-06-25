Gladiator Metals Raises $9M for Copper Exploration

Gladiator Metals Corp (TSE:GLAD) has released an update.

Gladiator Metals Corp has successfully completed the initial tranche of its private placement, raising C$9.1 million. The funds will fuel the exploration program at the Whitehorse Copper Project, aiming to establish an initial inferred resource and explore new high-grade copper targets. The offering included over 12 million Charity Flow-Through shares and 3.5 million Non-Flow-Through shares, with proceeds directed towards eligible resource exploration expenses.

