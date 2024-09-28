GKE Corporation Announces Board Reshuffle

GKE Corporation Limited (SG:595) has released an update.

GKE Corporation Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors, with two Independent Directors stepping down and other members being re-designated and appointed to new roles. The company is actively working to reconstitute the Board and its committees to meet the requirements of the SGX-ST Catalist Rule and the Code of Corporate Governance, planning to announce further updates within the next two to three months.

