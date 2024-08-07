Giyani Metals Showcases Progress in Manganese Project

Giyani Gold (TSE:EMM) has released an update.

Giyani Metals Corp. is advancing its K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana, releasing a new video showcasing the latest construction achievements at the Demonstration Plant. The company is driving towards becoming a leading supplier of sustainable, high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry, backed by significant financing and a goal to start construction following a definitive feasibility study by the first half of 2025.

