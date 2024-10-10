Giyani Gold Expands Manganese Prospects in Botswana

Giyani Gold (TSE:EMM) has released an update.

Giyani Metals Corp. has successfully renewed six of its seven prospecting licenses in Southern Botswana and identified several new manganese oxide ore targets, potentially extending the life of its K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project. The company’s strategic focus remains on advancing exploration to bolster its battery-grade manganese production. Despite relinquishing one small license due to lack of geological promise, Giyani’s project outlook remains strong and optimistic.

