Gitennes Secures $1.5 Million in Private Placement to Propel 2025 Growth

Gitennes Exploration ( (TSE:GIT) ) has issued an announcement.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. has successfully closed a $1.5 million non-brokered private placement, marking a significant step as it aims for a transformative year in 2025. The funds raised will be allocated toward exploration, evaluation of new resources, and general administrative expenses, including marketing and investor relations. Additionally, the company granted stock options and restricted share units to directors and consultants, further supporting its operations and growth strategy.

More about Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource projects. The company primarily engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on gold and other precious metals.

YTD Price Performance: -6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 79,683

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$11.85M

