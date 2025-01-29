Gitennes Exploration Inc. Rebrands as REV Exploration Corp.

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Gitennes Exploration ( (TSE:GIT) ) has provided an announcement.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. has announced a change of its corporate name to REV Exploration Corp., effective January 31, 2025. The company’s shares will trade under the new symbol ‘REVX’ on the TSX Venture Exchange. Importantly, this name change does not alter the company’s share structure or shareholder rights, and no action is required from existing shareholders.

More about Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc. is a company focused on the exploration of minerals, specifically nickel, niobium, and tantalum in the Sept-Iles region of Quebec, as well as gold in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec. All of its properties are 100% owned by Gitennes.

YTD Price Performance: -14.44%

Average Trading Volume: 65,489

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$10.1M

