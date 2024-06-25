Giordano Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Giordano International (HK:0709) has released an update.

Giordano International Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. CHAU Kwok Wing Kelvin as an Independent Non-executive Director and member of the Remuneration Committee, effective June 25, 2024. Additionally, Dr. Alison Elizabeth LLOYD joins the Remuneration Committee, and Mr. Victor HUANG is now the chairman of the Audit Committee. These changes aim to strengthen the company’s governance and comply with Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules.

