GINSMS Inc (TSE:GOK) has released an update.

GINSMS Inc. has reported a decrease in revenue to $710,305 and a drop in net profit to $1,914 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year, while also experiencing an increase in operating expenses. The company’s gross profit similarly fell from the previous year’s figures, as detailed in its latest financial results.

For further insights into TSE:GOK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.