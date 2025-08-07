Gilead Sciences’ Promising Phase 2 Study on Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

Gilead Sciences ((GILD)), Gilead Sciences (($CC:GILD.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Gilead Sciences is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter, Dose-Ranging Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of GS-1427 in Adult Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis (UC). The study aims to determine the effectiveness of GS-1427 in treating moderate to severe ulcerative colitis by comparing it to a placebo. The primary goal is to assess clinical response at Week 12.

The study tests GS-1427, an oral drug, in various doses against a placebo. The intervention is designed to evaluate its efficacy and safety for ulcerative colitis patients.

This interventional study uses a randomized, sequential model with double masking for participants and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, ensuring unbiased results.

The study began on March 27, 2024, with primary completion expected by Week 12 of the study. The last update was submitted on August 5, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study could significantly impact Gilead Sciences’ stock performance by potentially introducing a new treatment for ulcerative colitis. Positive results may boost investor confidence, especially in a competitive market where effective treatments are in high demand.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

