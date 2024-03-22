Gilead Sciences Bolsters Portfolio with CymaBay Acquisition

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has shared an update.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. successfully completed its acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., marking a significant move in the pharmaceutical industry. The deal, valued at approximately $4.3 billion, involved a tender offer where a majority of CymaBay’s shares were purchased at $32.50 each. This strategic merger is expected to enhance Gilead’s position in the market by expanding its portfolio with CymaBay’s promising therapeutic projects.

