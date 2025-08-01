Gilead and Arcus Advance Immunotherapy Study in Lung Cancer

Gilead Sciences ((GILD)), Arcus Biosciences ((RCUS)), Gilead Sciences (($CC:GILD.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences are collaborating on a Phase 2 study titled A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of AB122 Monotherapy, AB154 in Combination With AB122, and AB154 in Combination With AB122 and AB928 in Front-Line, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of various immunotherapy combinations in treating PD-L1 positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, highlighting its significance in advancing cancer treatment options.

The study tests three interventions: zimberelimab (AB122) as a monotherapy, domvanalimab (AB154) combined with zimberelimab, and a combination of domvanalimab, zimberelimab, and etrumadenant (AB928). These drugs are designed to enhance the immune system’s ability to fight cancer.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, aiming to provide insights into effective cancer therapies.

The study began on May 28, 2020, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The last update was submitted on July 30, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

For investors, this study could significantly impact Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences’ stock performance by potentially introducing new cancer treatments to the market. This could enhance investor sentiment, especially if the results show promising efficacy and safety, positioning these companies favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

