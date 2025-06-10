Gilat Secures $27 Million for Stellar Blu ESA Terminal Expansion

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest update is out from Gilat ( (GILT) ).

On June 10, 2025, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced securing $27 million for its Stellar Blu ESA Terminal technology, highlighting its growing traction in the aviation market. This investment underscores the strong demand for high-capacity, scalable communication solutions in commercial, business, and defense aviation sectors, marking a significant step in the expansion of Gilat’s Sidewinder platform.

The most recent analyst rating on (GILT) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gilat stock, see the GILT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GILT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GILT is a Neutral.

Gilat demonstrates strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and solid cash flow management. However, technical indicators suggest bearish sentiment, and valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. The earnings call presented mixed signals, balancing growth opportunities with margin pressures and regional challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GILT stock, click here.

More about Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a global leader in satellite-based broadband communications, providing advanced technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity. With over 35 years of experience, Gilat offers next-generation solutions for commercial and defense applications, supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites, and Software-Defined Satellites through its subsidiaries including Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu.

Average Trading Volume: 312,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $341M

Learn more about GILT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.