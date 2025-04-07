Gilat Secures $23 Million Contract with U.S. DoD for SATCOM Services

Gilat ( (GILT) ) has provided an update.

On April 7, 2025, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that its division, Gilat Defense, secured a multi-year contract valued at up to $23 million to service Satellite Transportable Terminal units for the U.S. Department of Defense. This contract highlights Gilat’s role in ensuring the operational readiness of critical SATCOM systems worldwide, reinforcing its position as a key player in supporting U.S. DoD’s global operations. The agreement includes program management, field services, and technical support, emphasizing Gilat’s commitment to delivering superior performance and service to its defense partners.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, (GILT) is a Neutral.

Gilat’s stock performance is bolstered by strong financial results and positive earnings call insights, reflecting growth potential driven by strategic acquisitions. However, technical indicators show a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are moderate. The overall score reflects a balanced assessment of growth prospects and near-term challenges.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a global leader in satellite-based broadband communications, offering advanced technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity. With over 35 years of experience, Gilat provides next-generation solutions and services for both commercial and defense applications. The company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes high-performance satellite terminals, advanced antennas, and integrated ground systems, supporting a wide range of applications such as government and defense, broadband access, and critical infrastructure.

YTD Price Performance: -10.24%

Average Trading Volume: 427,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $314.7M

