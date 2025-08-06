Gilat Satellite Networks Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Raises Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gilat ( (GILT) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced its unaudited second-quarter results for 2025, showing a significant increase in revenues by 37% to $105 million compared to the previous year. The company reported a GAAP operating income of $5.7 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 million. Gilat has raised its 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance, reflecting strong business momentum and strategic wins, particularly in defense communications and next-generation satellite solutions. Recent achievements include securing major contracts and orders from defense and commercial sectors, enhancing its market position and growth prospects.

Spark’s Take on GILT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GILT is a Neutral.

Gilat’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical analysis and financial performance, despite valuation concerns and mixed earnings call insights. The company’s growth strategy and market positioning are promising, but profitability and margin challenges need addressing to sustain investor confidence.

More about Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a global leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services. The company focuses on providing satellite communications infrastructure and services, catering to both commercial and defense sectors. Gilat is known for its innovations in satellite communications, including its next-generation SkyEdge IV platform and multi-orbit satellite solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 451,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $419.1M

