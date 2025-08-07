Gilat Satellite Networks Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financials and Raises 2025 Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gilat ( (GILT) ) just unveiled an update.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a 37% year-over-year revenue increase to $105 million and a 17% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $11.8 million. The company secured significant contracts, including a $40 million strategic contract for platform virtualization and a $60 million award from Pronatel in Peru to upgrade broadband infrastructure. Additionally, Gilat’s acquisition of Stellar Blu contributed $36 million in revenue, and the company raised its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting its robust performance and strategic growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (GILT) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gilat stock, see the GILT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GILT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GILT is a Outperform.

Gilat’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and bullish technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic contracts in key segments are significant strengths. However, the high P/E ratio and challenges in production ramp-up slightly temper the outlook. The stock’s overbought technical condition also warrants caution.

More about Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. operates in the satellite communications industry, providing innovative satellite-based broadband communication solutions. The company focuses on delivering secure, high-performance satellite communication services across various sectors, including defense, commercial, and regional broadband infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 519,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $419.1M

