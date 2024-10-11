Gigante Salmon AS Announces Q3 Company Presentation

Gigante Salmon AS (DE:96M) has released an update.

Gigante Salmon AS has announced a company presentation for its third-quarter report of 2024, scheduled for October 22 at Hotel Bristol in Oslo, with an option for digital attendance. The presentation by CEO Kjell Lorentsen and CFO Rune Johansen will address the company’s performance and allow for online questions. Gigante Salmon, a land-based aquaculture firm, combines the benefits of traditional sea farming with reduced environmental challenges.

