GigaMedia Reveals 2023 Financial Challenges and AI Focus

GigaMedia reported a decrease in annual revenue to $4.3 million in 2023, down by 23.2% from the previous year, and a net loss of $3.5 million, slightly up from $2.8 million in 2022. Despite cutting operating expenses and a small reduction in cash reserves, the company suffered a valuation loss on investments. Moving forward, GigaMedia plans to focus on developing AI-powered tools for their casual gaming content, aiming to enhance productivity and accelerate business growth.

