GigaCloud Technology Announces Acquisition of New Classic

GigaCloud Technology, Inc. Class A ( (GCT) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, GigaCloud Technology Inc announced its planned acquisition of New Classic Home Furnishing, Inc. for $18 million. This strategic acquisition aims to expand GigaCloud’s B2B ecosystem into the brick-and-mortar wholesale sector, combining its ecommerce expertise with New Classic’s established retail network. The acquisition is expected to diversify GigaCloud’s supply chain and enhance its market positioning by integrating New Classic’s extensive supplier and retailer relationships. The transaction, set to close on January 1, 2026, will be funded from GigaCloud’s existing cash and includes a post-close earn-out based on 2026 revenue milestones.

The most recent analyst rating on (GCT) stock is a Buy with a $31.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GCT is a Outperform.

GigaCloud Technology’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supporting a solid overall score. However, technical indicators and earnings call insights reveal potential risks from tariff-related challenges and market momentum, which temper the outlook.



More about GigaCloud Technology, Inc. Class A

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The company’s B2B ecommerce platform, known as the ‘GigaCloud Marketplace,’ integrates discovery, payments, and logistics tools into a seamless platform. It connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, facilitating efficient cross-border transactions. Initially focused on the global furniture market, GigaCloud has expanded into home appliances and fitness equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,005,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.02B



