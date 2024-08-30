GiG Welcomes New Expert to Enhance Leadership

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the strategic appointment of Andreas Söneby to its GiG Platform Board of Directors. Söneby brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Unibet, Kindred Group, and Kambi, where he excelled in leadership positions and was pivotal in driving technology strategy and growth. This move is expected to further enhance GiG’s position as a leading technology company in the iGaming industry.

