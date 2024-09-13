GiG Increases Share Capital with New Issuance

Gaming Innovation Group (GIGI) has released an update.

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has expanded its share capital by issuing 119,400 new shares as a result of option exercises, at prices of NOK 15.00 and NOK 22.00. This issuance has increased the total share capital and number of outstanding shares to USD 134,707,974. GiG is a leading iGaming technology company, providing a range of solutions and services to the industry.

