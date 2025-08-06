GIBO Holdings Faces Nasdaq Delisting Amid Low Bid Price

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GIBO Holdings ( (GIBO) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, GIBO Holdings Limited announced that it received a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to its securities’ low closing bid price, which was $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days. The company intends to appeal the delisting decision before August 11, 2025, which will temporarily halt the suspension of its securities and the filing of a Form 25-NSE. GIBO is exploring options to regain compliance, including a potential reverse stock split, as it seeks to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

GIBO Holdings Limited is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform that provides extensive functionalities for both viewers and creators. It serves a broad community of young people across Asia, enabling them to create, publish, share, and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With approximately 86 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO aims to revolutionize content creation and consumption through AI.

