GIBO Holdings Approves Share Consolidation Amid Nasdaq Delisting Warning

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GIBO Holdings ( (GIBO) ) has issued an update.

On August 6, 2025, GIBO Holdings Limited held an extraordinary general meeting where shareholders approved a share consolidation plan. This move aims to address Nasdaq’s delisting warning due to the company’s low stock price and to maintain its listing status. The consolidation will not affect shareholders’ ownership percentages significantly, ensuring compliance with Nasdaq’s requirements.

More about GIBO Holdings

GIBO Holdings Limited operates in the financial sector and is based in Hong Kong. The company is involved in managing securities and is focused on maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 104,364,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

For an in-depth examination of GIBO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue