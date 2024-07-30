Gibb River Diamonds Advances Key Projects

Gibb River Diamonds Limited (AU:GIB) has released an update.

Gibb River Diamonds Limited has made significant strides in its Ellendale Diamond Project with the granting of three key mining leases, completion of an Aboriginal heritage survey to resume mining, and a favorable environmental report. In addition, the company is advancing its Edjudina Gold Project, with efforts to secure a mining lease and positive negotiations with local Aboriginal corporations. GIB has also expanded into uranium with the acquisition of two projects in Namibia, signaling diversification and growth potential.

