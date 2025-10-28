Giant Mining Corp. Supports U.S. Copper Regulatory Relief

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Giant Mining Corp ( (TSE:BFG) ) has provided an update.

Giant Mining Corp. has expressed support for the White House’s recent proclamation granting temporary regulatory relief to U.S. copper smelting facilities, a move aimed at bolstering American mineral security and reducing reliance on foreign processing. This decision is expected to benefit the company’s Majuba Hill project in Nevada, which is well-positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for copper due to its strategic location, existing infrastructure, and significant expansion potential.

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. The company’s flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District in Nevada, which is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become a major copper deposit.

