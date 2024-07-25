Giant Mining Corp Adds Expert Geologist to Board

Giant Mining Corp (TSE:BFG) has released an update.

Giant Mining Corp has bolstered its advisory board by enlisting Leo Hathaway, a highly regarded geologist with a rich history in the exploration and mining industry. Hathaway’s expertise is expected to enhance the company’s exploration strategies and unlock the full potential of Majuba Hill. The company and Hathaway both express strong optimism for the future contributions to Giant Mining’s growth and shareholder value.

