Giant Biogene’s Controlling Shareholder Increases Stake to 54.66%

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2367) ) just unveiled an update.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced a voluntary increase in shareholding by its controlling shareholder, Juzi Holding Co., Ltd. Juzi Holding has purchased a total of 4,226,600 shares, amounting to approximately HK$200.2 million, to demonstrate confidence in the company’s future development and to promote sustainable growth. This move increases Juzi Holding’s stake to 54.66% of the total issued shares, signaling a strong commitment to the company’s long-term success and potentially impacting market perceptions positively.

