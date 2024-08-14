GHW International to Review Interim Results and Dividend

GHW International (HK:9933) has released an update.

GHW International has scheduled a board meeting on August 26, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve interim financial results for the first half of the year, as well as to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The meeting will be attended by the company’s board of directors, including its Chairman and CEO, Yin Yanbin, as well as other executive and independent non-executive directors.

