GHW International Schedules Crucial EGM

GHW International has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 15 July 2024 in Nanjing, PRC, for shareholders to vote on approving a Capital Increase Agreement and associated transactions. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies for voting, with the meeting set to proceed by poll and results to be published on the company and Stock Exchange websites. The announcement also includes instructions for proxy appointment, share transfer cut-off dates, and contingency plans for adverse weather conditions on the day of the meeting.

