GH Research Advances Psychedelic TRD Treatment Trials

GH Research is advancing its clinical trials on a new, inhalable synthetic formulation of the psychedelic mebufotenin, GH001, which has shown rapid onset and short duration of psychoactive effects in treating treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Preliminary data from ongoing trials suggest that GH001 is well-tolerated, with the majority of treatment-emergent adverse events being mild and no severe or serious adverse events reported. The company is also exploring an intravenous version, GH002, and is investigating the efficacy of GH001 in conditions like bipolar II disorder and postpartum depression.

