GFL Environmental Upsizes Secondary Offering

GFL Environmental Inc. announced the upsize and pricing of a secondary offering by selling shareholders, involving an additional 4,000,000 subordinate voting shares at a price of US$34.45 each. The company emphasized that it will not receive any proceeds from this offering, which is being underwritten by RBC Capital Markets in the US and Canada. This offering, part of a cross-border public sale, will be made available through a prospectus supplement to GFL’s base shelf prospectus.

