GFL Environmental Announces $4.25 Billion Recapitalization of Green Infrastructure Partners

GFL Environmental ( (TSE:GFL) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, GFL Environmental Inc. announced a recapitalization agreement for Green Infrastructure Partners (GIP) with Energy Capital Partners, valuing GIP at $4.25 billion. The transaction will provide GIP with $775 million in proceeds, with $585 million distributed to shareholders and $175 million allocated for growth. GFL will receive $200 million from this distribution, maintaining a 30.1% stake in GIP, valued at $895 million. This move is expected to enhance GFL’s financial flexibility and support its growth strategies, while positioning GIP for further expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GFL) stock is a Hold with a C$54.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GFL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GFL is a Neutral.

GFL Environmental’s overall stock score of 69 is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes, offset by valuation concerns related to a negative P/E ratio and low dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum but indicate caution due to potential overbought conditions. Corporate events add some positive sentiment through dividend declarations.

More about GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc., headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America. It provides a comprehensive line of solid waste management services across Canada and 18 U.S. states, employing over 15,000 people.

Average Trading Volume: 404,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$25.37B

