Getty Images Q3 2025 Results: Strategic Growth Amid Challenges

Getty Images Holdings Inc ( (GETY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Getty Images Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is a leading global visual content creator and marketplace, known for offering a comprehensive range of content solutions through its Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands, serving customers worldwide with high-quality visual content.

In its third quarter of 2025, Getty Images reported a slight decline in total revenue but highlighted significant growth in its annual subscription revenue, which now accounts for 58.4% of total revenue. The company also finalized strategic partnerships to integrate its content into emerging AI platforms, aiming to unlock new revenue streams.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a revenue of $240 million, a 0.2% decrease year-over-year, and a net income of $21.6 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained robust at 32.8%. The company also reported a decrease in editorial revenue but saw an increase in creative revenue.

Looking ahead, Getty Images has updated its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, reflecting a cautious optimism despite the challenges posed by currency fluctuations and competitive pressures. The company remains focused on disciplined execution against its strategic goals, including a potential merger with Shutterstock.

Getty Images’ management expresses confidence in their ability to meet the updated financial targets for 2025, supported by strategic initiatives and partnerships that align with their core business objectives.

