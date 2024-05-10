Getty Copper Tackles Debt with Equity Issuance

Getty Copper (TSE:GTC) has released an update.

Getty Copper Inc. has announced the issuance of 11.65 million shares at $0.05 each to resolve $582,500 of corporate debt, with the majority being allocated to insiders controlled by key Company figure John Lepinski. Alongside this, warrants for the purchase of additional shares have been granted to an independent creditor, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

