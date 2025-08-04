Getinge’s Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump CE Mark Reinstated

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Getinge ( ($SE:GETI.B) ) has issued an update.

Getinge has announced that the EU CE Mark for its Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump has been reinstated by the EU Notified Body TÜV SÜD after addressing compliance gaps and implementing design improvements. This reinstatement allows Getinge to resume deliveries of the device to markets accepting the CE mark, ensuring healthcare professionals and patients have access to this critical cardiac care device.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:GETI.B) stock is a Sell with a SEK180.00 price target.

More about Getinge

Getinge is a company that provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions designed to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. Their offerings include products for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing, and life sciences. The company employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and sells its products in over 135 countries.

YTD Price Performance: 7.06%

Average Trading Volume: 665,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK51.61B

