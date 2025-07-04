Getinge Announces Q2 2025 Report and Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Getinge ( ($SE:GETI.B) ) just unveiled an update.

Getinge has announced its Q2 Report 2025 will be released on July 18, 2025, followed by a conference call hosted by the company’s President & CEO and CFO. This event invites fund managers, analysts, and media to participate, potentially impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:GETI.B) stock is a Sell with a SEK190.00 price target.

More about Getinge

Getinge is a company that provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aimed at improving clinical results and optimizing workflows. Their offerings include products for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing, and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and sells its products in 135 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 868,341

Current Market Cap: SEK53.02B

